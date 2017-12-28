on 12/28/2017 |

Barry Keith Byrns age 67 of the Kessinger community, passed away Tuesday night at his home. Barry was born in Kessinger to the late Keith & Dorothy Raley Byrns. He was retired from CSX railroad and Barry was a veteran of the Army National Guard.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Dawn Burke

Barry is survived by his wife-Glenda Faye Byrns

One son-Brian Byrns & wife Leah of Williamsburg

One daughter-Stacy Taulbee & hus. Lowell of Richmond

Five grandchildren-Travis, Brooklynn, Caitlin, Emerson & Zachary

Two brothers-David Byrns & Tim Byrns both of Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Two sisters-Fonda Furnish of Merida, Mexico and Sharon Byrns of Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Funeral services for Barry Keith Byrns will be 11am Saturday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Bradley Davis officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Cub Run with military honors provided by the Disabled American Veterans of Glasgow. Visitation will be Friday from 3-8pm and after 9am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.