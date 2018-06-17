Logo


Barry Lloyd Howard

on 06/17/2018

Barry Lloyd Howard, 56, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, June 14th, at Cumberland River Hospital, in Celina, TN.

Barry was born on April 6, 1962, a son of the late Glee (King) and Herman Howard.

He worked as a carpenter.

Barry is survived by a daughter, Sarah Grace Howard, of Bowling Green, KY.; a sister, Trula Howard Strong, of Tompkinsville; several nieces and nephews survive.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Glyndall Howard and sister, Monnie Webb.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. at Gamaliel Elementary School Gym.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested for funeral expenses and can left at the funeral home.

