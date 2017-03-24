Barry Wayne Button 52 of Glasgow died Thursday, March 23, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born in Glasgow the son of the late James Ellis Button and Emogene Greer Button. Barry was a backhoe operator and a master electrician and was a former employee of Beacon Construction Co. and Eaton’s in Glasgow. He was a member of Caney Fork Baptist Church.

He is survived by 3 children, Jessie Hampton (Dustin), Tosha Bailey (Daylan) and Mason Tate Button all of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren Mallory Bailey, Kaden Hampton, Raegan Bailey, Grayson Button and Garrett Button; 3 brothers James Howard Button (Mary) of Cave City, Steve Button (Phyllis) of Glasgow and Danny Button (Karen) of Park City and 4 sisters Jeanne Lanham, Jeanette Combest (Jimmy), Janet Wyatt (Bud) and Sherri Jo Sherfey all of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 2pm Monday, March 27th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11am Sunday.