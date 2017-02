BARTLEY AND COLEMAN NAMED FINALISTS FOR “MISS BASKETBALL”

GLASGOW LADY SCOTTIE POINT GUARD ELLI BARTLEY HAS BEEN NAMED A FINALIST FOR THE 2017 MISS KENTUCKY BASKETBALL AWARD. BARTLEY IS ONE OF 18 CANDIDATES FOR THE AWARD FROM ACROSS THE STATE. THE SENIOR IS CURRENTLY AVERAGING 16 POINTS PER GAME AND IS SHOOTING 40 PERCENT FROM THREE POINT RANGE. IT’S THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR THE LADY SCOTTIES HAVE HAD A MISS BASKETBALL FINALIST, WITH BREE GLOVER BEING AWARDED THAT HONOR LAST SEASON. BARTLEY HAS ALREADY SIGNED TO PLAY BASKETBALL NEXT YEAR AT NORTH FLORIDA UNIVERSITY.



METCALFE COUNTY’S MCKENZIE COLEMAN HAS ALSO BEEN NAMED A FINALIST FOR THE MISS BASKETBALL AWARD. COLEMAN HAS AVERAGED 29 POINTS AND 16 REBOUNDS PER GAME THIS SEASON. SHE WILL BE PLAYING BASKETBALL NEXT YEAR AT TENNESSEE TECH.



THE MISS BASKETBALL AWARD WILL BE HANDED OUT ON MARCH 14TH, IN LEXINGTON.