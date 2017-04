BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, 4/19

BASEBALL

ON HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL TODAY…THE GLASGOW SCOTTIES WILL HOST ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE AT HISTORIC RICHARDSON FIELD IN A RESCHEDULED GAME FROM YESTERDAY WITH THE FIRST PITCH SCHEDULED FOR 5:00PM. YOU CAN HEAR THE BROADCAST OF THE CONTEST WITH JOE MYERS AND BRUCE TRABUE BEGINNING AROUND 4:55 PM ON 1490 WCLU AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM.

SOFTBALL

AND IN FAST PITCH SOFTBALL THIS AFTERNOON, GLASGOW TRAVELS TO ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE.