BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL LAST NIGHT’S SCORES AND UPCOMING ACTION

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

WEDNESDAY, 4/26

SOFTBALL

GLASGOW ___2___ BARREN COUNTY ___4___

ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE ___16___ MONROE COUNTY ___1___

CAVERNA ___3___ LARUE COUNTY ___13___

EDMONSON COUNTY ___1___ WHITESVILLE TRINITY ___11___

(GAME 1) METCALFE COUNTY ___1___ CUMBERLAND COUNTY ___12__

(GAME 2) METCALFE COUNTY ___1___ CUMBERLAND COUNTY ___7___

BASEBALL

GLASGOW ___10___ MONROE COUNTY ___0___

BARREN COUNTY ___5___ ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE __4____

HART COUNTY ___0___ GREEN COUNTY ___3___

EDMONSON COUNTY ___0___ BUTLER COUNTY ___11___

METCALFE COUNTY ___4___ RUSSELL COUNTY __10____

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

ON TODAY’S LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL FAST PITCH SOFTBALL SCHEDULE…HART COUNTY HOSTS BULLITT CENTRAL; AND EDMONSON COUNTY TRAVELS TO BUTLER COUNTY.

**DUE TO THE FORECASTED WEATHER ON THURSDAY THE GLASGOW HIGH SCHOOL HOME SOFTBALL GAME WITH ALLEN CO-SCOTTSVILLE HAS BEEN MOVED TO TODAY, APRIL 26 AT 5:30.