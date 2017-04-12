Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BASEBALL GAME TO BE MADE UP TONIGHT

on 04/12/2017 |
Schools Sports Top Stories

The Glasgow / Barren County Baseball game that was rained out Tuesday will be played today at 5:00pm. Joe Myers and Bruce Trabue will have broadcast the game on 1490 WCLU and online at WCLUradio.com, beginning at 4:55pm.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

PERSON OF THE DAY

ASHLEY EMMITT

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital