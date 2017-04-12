The Glasgow / Barren County Baseball game that was rained out Tuesday will be played today at 5:00pm. Joe Myers and Bruce Trabue will have broadcast the game on 1490 WCLU and online at WCLUradio.com, beginning at 4:55pm.
BASEBALL GAME TO BE MADE UP TONIGHT
04/12/2017
