BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCORES

on 04/21/2018 |

BASEBALL/SOFTBALLL SCOREBOARD

SATURDAY, 4/21

BASEBALL

GLASGOW ___16___ METCALFE COUNTY ___6___ (5 Innings)



BARREN COUNTY ___10___ GALLATIN, TN ___2___

CAVERNA ___0___ TODD CENTRAL __13___ (5 Innings)

EDMONSON COUNTY ___4___ CUMBERLAND COUNTY ___5___

SOFTBALL

GLASGOW ___6___ SOMERSET ___8___

BARREN COUNTY ___11___ SOUTH WARREN ___16___

CAVERNA ___2___ CAMPBELLSVILLE ___18___ (3 Innings)

HART COUNTY ___4___ RUSSELLVILLE __3___

MONROE COUNTY ___13___ ADAIR COUNTY ___11___

ON TODAY’S LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SCHEDULE…GLASGOW FACES OWENSBORO AT EDMONSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOOL; CAVERNA HOSTS BOTH FORT KNOX AND FRANKFORT; HART COUNTY WELCOMES TAYLOR COUNTY; AND EDMONSON COUNTY ENTERTAINS WARREN CENTRAL.

AND IN BASEBALL ACTION TODAY…GLASGOW TRAVELS TO CAMPBELLSVILLE; BARREN COUNTY TAKES ON BOTH SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WESTMORELAND, TENNESSEE; CAVERNA HOSTS A DOUBLEHEADER AGAINST PORTLAND CHRISTIAN; HART COUNTY PLAYS BOTH GALLATIN, TENNESSEE, AND JACKSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE; EDMONSON COUNTY GOES TO UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS; METCALFE COUNTY FACES BOTH WAYNE COUNTY AND WHITLEY COUNTY; AND MONROE COUNTY ENTERTAINS CUMBERLAND COUNTY.