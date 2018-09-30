Logo


Basil B. Pickerell

on 09/30/2018 |

Basil B. Pickerell, 72, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, September 28th, at his home.

Basil was born in Tompkinsville, KY on November 26, 1945, a son of the late Iva (Copas) Pickerell and Dewey Raymond Pickerell.

He was a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church.

He worked as a Pallet Maker for Hagan and Stone Wholesale.

Basil is survived by two daughters, Nancy Dubree, and Jo Hagan, both of Tompkinsville, KY; two step sons Ivan Gullett, of Lancaster, TN and Randy Gullett, of Summer Shade, KY., five grandchildren, seven step grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Basil is also survived by four sisters, Grace Cleary, of Tompkinsville, KY; Barbara Young of Burkesville, KY; Kimberly Hines, of Gamaliel, KY and Karen Turner, of Tompkinsville, KY; two brothers, Billy Pickerell, and Bobby Pickerell, both of Tompkinsville, KY.

He is preceded in death by his wives, Glaydell Bryant and Margie Pickerell; son, Bradley Pickerell, two sisters, Dean Botts and Mary Walker and one great grandchild.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018.

Visitation is Monday 5-8 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Wilson Basil Cemetery.

