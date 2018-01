on 01/15/2018 |

Due to the latest weather predictions, the Glasgow vs. Allen Co.-Scottsville boys and girls basketball games have been cancelled.

In addition, the homecoming ceremony will now take place this Thursday, January 18. The game is a boys (JV/V) doubleheader vs. Adair County. Homecoming ceremonies will take place between the two games.

The Allen County- Scottsville game will be rescheduled.