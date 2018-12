BASKETBALL SCHEDULE FOR TODAY

on 12/08/2018 |

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, 12/8

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL THIS AFTERNOON…GLASGOW’S BOYS HOST RUSSELLVILLE FOR A JV/VARSITY DOUBLEHEADER THAT BEGINS AT 3:00 AT SCOTTIE GYM. JOIN JOE MYERS AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF THE VARSITY GAME BEGINNING AROUND 4:15 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 103.1 F.M. AND 1490 A.M., AND ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM.

IN OTHER BOYS GAMES TODAY…EDMONSON COUNTY TRAVELS TO SOUTH WARREN; WARREN EAST FACES OWENSBORO APOLLO; WARREN CENTRAL TAKES ON PADUCAH TILGHMAN; GREENWOOD PLAYS CLINTON COUNTY; AND BOWLING GREEN SQUARES OFF AGAINST CENTRAL HARDIN.

IN A GIRLS CONTEST, CLINTON COUNTY GOES TO GREENWOOD.

AND IN A GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADER, METCALFE COUNTY ENTERTAINS GREEN COUNTY.

ASK THE COACH TODAY AT 8:30 ON 1490 AM, 103.1 FM, AND WCLURADIO.COM