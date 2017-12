BASKETBALL SCORES AND SCHEDULE

on 12/23/2017 |

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, 12/23

ON TODAY’S LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE…IN BOYS ACTION…BARREN COUNTY WRAPS UP PLAY IN THE SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CLASSIC IN GATLINBURG; AND MONROE COUNTY TAKES ON OWENSBORO CATHOLIC IN OWENSBORO.

AND IN A GIRLS GAME, HART COUNTY PLAYS THEIR FINAL GAME IN THE SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CLASSIC IN GATLINBURG.

SCORES FRIDAY NIGHT

BOYS

GLASGOW 54 CUMBERLAND COUNTY 39

BULLITT EAST 50 MONROE COUNTY 46

UNION COUNTY 80 CAVERNA 71

GRAYSON COUNTY 60 HART COUNTY 48

GIRLS

WHITWELL 49 HART COUNTY 46

EDMONSON COUNTY 82 BOWLING GREEN 76