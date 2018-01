BASKETBALL SCORES FROM LAST NIGHT AND THE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY NIGHT

on 01/06/2018 |

BOYS ACTION FRIDAY NIGHT

GLASGOW 75 SOUTH WARREN 65

ADAIR COUNTY 78 BARREN COUNTY 65

CAVERNA 78 HART COUNTY 69

EDMONSON CO 60 WHITESVILLE TRINITY 51

CLINTON CO 75 METCALFE CO 51

MONROE CO 63 ALLEN CO-SCOTTSVILLE 46

WARREN CENTRAL 59 WARREN EAST 48

BOWLING GREEN 73 GREENWOOD 61

GIRLS

SOUTH WARREN 70 GLASGOW 31

CHRISTIAN CO 65 BARREN CO 61

CAVERNA 57 HART CO 56

EDMONSON CO 62 WHITESVILLE TRINITY 31

METCALFE CO 64 CLINTON CO 61

ALLEN CO-SCOTTSVILLE 49 MONROE CO 36

WARREN EAST 72 WARREN CENTRAL 45

BOWLING GREEN 63 GREENWOOD 28

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TONIGHT…GLASGOW’S BOYS WELCOME THOMAS NELSON HIGH SCHOOL TO SCOTTIE GYM FOR A JV/VARSITY DOUBLEHEADER THAT BEGINS AT 5:00. JOIN JOE MYERS AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR THE BROADCAST OF THE VARSITY GAME AROUND 6:15 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM.

GLASGOW’S GIRLS ARE ALSO IN ACTION TONIGHT AT TODD CENTRAL FOR A JV/VARSITY DOUBLEHEADER THAT BEGINS AT 5:00.

IN OTHER GIRLS GAMES…ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE TAKES ON MUHLENBERG COUNTY; MONROE COUNTY FACES GRAYSON COUNTY; AND EDMONSON COUNTY HOSTS MEADE COUNTY.

IN A BOYS CONTEST, ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE WELCOMES EDMONSON COUNTY.

AND IN GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADERS TONIGHT…BARREN COUNTY HOSTS WARREN CENTRAL; AND GREENWOOD IS AT HOME AGAINST LOGAN COUNTY.