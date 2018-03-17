Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BAYER ALKA-SELTZER PLUS RECALL

on 03/17/2018 |

Bayer is voluntarily recalling Alka-Seltzer Plus® packages that:
• Were sold only in the U.S. at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger (including Dillons Food Stores, Fred Meyer, Fry’s Food Stores, Ralphs, King Soopers and Smith’s Food and Drug) after February 9, 2018.
• Can be identified by checking the Bayer logo located on the lower left corner of the front of the carton. If the logo has an orange or green background, the product is included in the recall (please see attached photos).

The affected packages are being recalled because the ingredients on the front sticker may not match the actual product in the carton.

The ingredients listed on the front sticker of the carton may potentially be different from the ingredients listed on the back of the carton. This may lead consumers to ingest a product to which they may have an allergy or anaphylactic reaction, an ingredient which may be contraindicated for their medical condition or they intend to otherwise avoid. There may be potential for serious health consequences.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BAYER ALKA-SELTZER PLUS RECALL”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Marshall and Lucy Bunch Gray

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
62°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 03/17 20%
High 72° / Low 42°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Sunday 03/18 10%
High 58° / Low 46°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Monday 03/19 100%
High 64° / Low 36°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Sat 17

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 17

Bloom Where You Are Women’s Conference

March 17 @ 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Sat 17

Quilter’s Day Out

March 17 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 17

ARC of Barren County Fundraiser at Lifegate Church

March 17 @ 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sat 17

Memorial Benefit for Tim Hubbard

March 17 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.