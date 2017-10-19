Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BC BOARD APPROVES CHANGES TO ATTENDANCE POLICY AND REVIEWS DISTRICT REPORT CARD

on 10/19/2017 |

The Barren County Board of Education took to the road at Tuesday’s meeting. Here is Superintendent Bo Matthews:

      Superintendent Bo Matthews

This was the first time that the board, as a whole, had a chance to look at the district’s report card. Director of Instruction Scott Harper has the highlights:

      Director Of Instruction Scott Harper

An amendment was made to board policy in regard to absences. Here is director of pupil personnel Anthony Frazier:

      Director Of Pupil Personnel Anthony Frazier

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BC BOARD APPROVES CHANGES TO ATTENDANCE POLICY AND REVIEWS DISTRICT REPORT CARD”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Anita Pryor

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
71°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 10/19 0%
High 73° / Low 46°
Clear
Clear
Friday 10/20 10%
High 77° / Low 52°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 10/21 0%
High 77° / Low 58°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.