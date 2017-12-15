Logo


BC BOARD OF EDUCATION APPROVES SCHOOL CALENDAR AND TRANSPORTATION GOES WITH NEW TESTING LAB

on 12/15/2017 |

Compared with other schools in the area, Barren County students will be heading back to school next year fairly early. Anthony Frazier, Director of Pupil Personnel, explains the process of drafting the school calendar:

      Anthony Frazier

The first day back for students will be August 8th.

Along with approving the school calendar for the upcoming year, the Barren County Board also approved a recommendation from Transportation Director Chip Jenkins:

      Chip Jenkins

Cheyanne Fant, Director of Nutrition Services recognized several district schools:

      Cheyanne Fant

Assistant Superintendent Cortni Crews recognized several district employees:

      Cortni Crews

