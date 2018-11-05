BC BOARD OF EDUCATION: SEEK INCREASE LOST, AMID STATE AND FEDERAL CUTS

on 05/11/2018 |

Funding, Food and Fun were among the items on Thursday night’s Barren County School Board agenda.

While state SEEK funding did go up this year, Joe Murley the district’s Finance Director, said that the around $100,000 in funding for professional development and textbooks was cut. The district is also required to pay in $120,000 more to CRS, and increase that can be expected for the next several years:

Joe Murley

The SEEK increase came in at $80.000.

The school board rejected the bid they had received for a furniture purchase. Superintendent Bo Matthews explains:

Bo Matthews

Matthews said the numbers on the bids looked good.Scott Harper the board approved both the certified evaluation plans and professional learning plans for all schools in the district and when it comes to graduation:

051118harper

The board approved the nursing contract for the upcoming year with the Barren River District Health Department allowing the district to have a registered nurse in each school. Cynthia York had the numbers:

Cynthia York

That averages out to over 150 visits to the school nurse every day. York is the Director of Special Programs.

The board approved the rates that will be charged for “Barren Beyond the Bell”. The after school program will replace 21st Century at the elementary schools that did not get the grant funding this year. After school childcare hours will be from 2:30pm until 5:30. She added they also plan to offer child care this winter during “snow days”.

Fant shared with the board that several students were recognized for completing the “Work Ethics Certification”. Fant talks about the process:

Cheyanne Fant

This Saturday is “Walk A Mile In Their Shoes”. Registration for the walk begins at 7:30 at the Barren County Board of Education in downtown Glasgow. Fant said you can register online or in person and there is some prep work you are encouraged to do: