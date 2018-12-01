BC BOARD: SCHOOL CANCELLATION, REVENUE AND RECOGNITIONS

on 01/12/2018 |

The Barren County Board of Education hosted the annual Food Forum at Thursday night’s meeting. Director of Nutrition Services Cheyanne Fant hosted the event which offered samples of the items served in school cafeterias.

When it comes to calling off school, Chip Jenkins, Barren County Schools Transportation Director, talks about the process of making that decision:

Chip Jenkins

While it may look like a financial windfall on paper, District Finance Director Joe Murley, says that December is when the district collects the bulk of its revenue. That money isn’t extra and has already been accounted for in the budget. Murely says that the biggest unknown is what will happen in regard to state funding:

Joe Murley

The board approved moving a contract day from March to the day before students come back from Christmas break. Anthony Frasier, Director of Pupil Personnel, says that scheduling that day for contract workers was a life saver this year:

Anthony Frasier

The board recognized several individuals for the work they’ve done for the district. Here is Assistant Superintendent Cortni Crews :