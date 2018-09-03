Logo


BC BOARD: SURVEY RESULTS SHOW AN OVERWHELMING MAJORITY WANT AN INCREASED PRESENCE OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

on 03/09/2018 |

The survey results are in and the overwhelming majority want additional law enforcement officers in schools.

At the Barren County Board’s Thursday night meeting, they discussed the recent survey put out by the district regarding school safety.  Over 1500 surveys were completed, and Superintendent Bo Matthews says that people wanted to see law enforcement presence amped up.  The district is listening.  Matthews says along with Barren County Deputy Mike Houchens, who serves as the School Resource Officer for BCHS:

      BC Superintendent Bo Matthews

Matthews said construction on the CTE is moving along great and the ribbon cutting will be on August 8th.  He also gave an update on legislation from the Kentucky General Assembly:

      BC Superintendent Bo Matthews

 

One piece of legislation that Matthews says will have a direct impact on everyone that works in public education is House Bill 539, sponsored by Representative Steve Riley:

      BC Superintendent Bo Matthews

The Board approved a resolution to allow KISTA, or the Kentucky Interlocal School Transportation Association.  Transportation Director Chip Jenkins noted the benefits:

      BC Transportation Director Chip Jenkins

The district will also be accepting bids for handing the district’s drug and alcohol testing for bus driver’s.  Jenkins said bids will be accepted until 1pm on March 30th at the Board of Education.

 

 

 

 

