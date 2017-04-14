Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BARREN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION REPORT

on 04/14/2017 |
Local News News Schools

BC We Care logo 500X261
Millions of dollars has now been received by Barren County Schools. Superintendent Bo Matthews shared that great news with the board at last Thursday night’s regular board meeting:

      Bo Mathews

21st century programs to be cut at not only Barren County Schools, but schools across the country. Here is Cheyanne Fant, Director of the district’s 21st century programs:

      Cheyanne Fant

Currently these programs serve around 20-30% of the schools population.

Director of Instruction, Scott Harper, told the board that spring testing is almost here:

      Scott Harper

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

PERSON OF THE DAY

Jeff Brent

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital