on 10/18/2017 |

Barren County Circuit Court Clerk Krissie Coe Fields says that the Driver’s Testing Site will be closed on Friday, October 20th, due to statewide KSP examiner training. Due to the Friday closure, road tests will be given on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

Call 270-651-3763 to register. Limited space is available.

Road Test only will be given on October 26 and November 2.