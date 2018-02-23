Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BC CTE WILL OFFER STATE OF THE ART PROGRAMS, INCLUDING HEALTH SCIENCES, ENGINEERING & CULINARY ARTS

on 02/23/2018 |

 

 

      Bo Matthews

That was Barren County Superintendent Bo Matthews as he led tours of the district’s CTE which is under construction.  The CTE, or Career Technical Education facility, is made up in part of a new football stadium, which includes new facilities for not only the football team, but track and field, band and other athletics.  This is only half of it because the CTE will also feature state of the art programs for students.

One of those programs is culinary arts and while everyone is excited, Nutrition Services Director Cheyanne Fant took it up a notch:

      Cheyanne Fant

What about the old, avocado colored kitchen straight from the 1960’s or 70’s at the high school?  While there may a time and place for everything

      Cheyanne Fant

Other programs include areas of engineering including CAD and robotics, Bio-Med and health sciences, and others.  Real life situations, and surroundings, will be among the features, giving students real world experience.  Matthews says these experiences put Barren County students at an advantage when they compete with other graduates?

      Bo Matthews

We also ran into WCLU’s very own Aaron on the air, so we got his take on the CTE:

      BC Junior Aaron Russell

 

The CTE is 44,000 square feet and they expect to cut the ribbon in August.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BC CTE WILL OFFER STATE OF THE ART PROGRAMS, INCLUDING HEALTH SCIENCES, ENGINEERING & CULINARY ARTS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Doug Browning

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
1:50 PM CST on February 23, 2018
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 25, 2018
Overcast
Currently
58°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Saturday 02/24 80%
High 76° / Low 52°
Thunderstorm
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 02/25 10%
High 58° / Low 41°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 02/26 0%
High 61° / Low 38°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Sat 24

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 24

11th Annual Soul Feast Meal

February 24 @ 4:00 PM
Sat 24

Benefit Auction and BBQ for Coleton Parsley

February 24 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 24

Glasgow Musical Festive Evening of Piano and Song

February 24 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.