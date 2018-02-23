BC CTE WILL OFFER STATE OF THE ART PROGRAMS, INCLUDING HEALTH SCIENCES, ENGINEERING & CULINARY ARTS

on 02/23/2018 |

That was Barren County Superintendent Bo Matthews as he led tours of the district’s CTE which is under construction. The CTE, or Career Technical Education facility, is made up in part of a new football stadium, which includes new facilities for not only the football team, but track and field, band and other athletics. This is only half of it because the CTE will also feature state of the art programs for students.

One of those programs is culinary arts and while everyone is excited, Nutrition Services Director Cheyanne Fant took it up a notch:

What about the old, avocado colored kitchen straight from the 1960’s or 70’s at the high school? While there may a time and place for everything

Other programs include areas of engineering including CAD and robotics, Bio-Med and health sciences, and others. Real life situations, and surroundings, will be among the features, giving students real world experience. Matthews says these experiences put Barren County students at an advantage when they compete with other graduates?

We also ran into WCLU’s very own Aaron on the air, so we got his take on the CTE:

The CTE is 44,000 square feet and they expect to cut the ribbon in August.