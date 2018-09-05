BC DRUG COURT GIVES GRADUATES “EVERYTHING THEY NEED TO BE… PRODUCTIVE MEMBERS OF SOCIETY”

on 05/09/2018 |

Corey Jones

That was Corey Jones and he is no stranger to the criminal justice system, having worked at the Barren County Detention Center as a deputy and currently with Barren County’s Drug Court.

Kentucky Drug Court was created just over two decades ago and came to Barren County in 2015. It is designed to assist those who have entered the criminal justice system as a result of drug use or drug related criminal activity and want to achieve and maintain recovery. Drug Court certainly isn’t a walk in the park, among the long list of requirements, participants must attend weekly meetings, pass drug screens, maintain employment and stable housing while going through extensive supervision and monitoring. Those that complete the program successfully certainly have something to celebrate and on Tuesday afternoon they did just that.

Around ten men and women were at the circuit courtroom on Tuesday, along with a standing room only crowd of family and friends, for their Drug Court graduation. Candy Reed Wells heads up the Drug Court Program, and along with Jones they work one on one with the participants and monitor their progress at every step. Drug court uses a team approach that requires collaboration among numerous agencies. The program and the graduation was made possible by these different agencies and individuals including Circuit Judge John Alexander, District Judge Gabe Pendelton, Commonwealth’s Attorney John Gardner, Circuit Court Clerk Krissie Coe Fields, Matt Mutter from the Barren County Detention Center, Greg Berry from the Public Defender’s Office, Deputy James Duff with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office and Glasgow Police Chief Guy Howie.

One the recent graduates was Steve Garmon, who said he has been a different man these past four years. Describing his wife as a saint, Garmon said that while he may have always been around, now he is truly there with and for his family:

Steve Garmon

When it comes to Drug Court, Garmon said it was tough, but it really helped him. He said he feels like he was truly given a second chance and he has made the most of it and will continue to do so. He describes himself as a farmer, working in the dairy industry as well as cattle management, and he has a small hauling business that he runs with his sons. When it comes to advice for those that may be struggling, Garmon said there is hope for everyone you’ve just got to get past the hard days:

Steve Garmon

Drug Court has also had a positive financial impact to the local economy. In less than three years, participants have clocked in over 2400 community service hours, which if calculated at minimum wage, would total over $17,500. $82,000 has been paid in child support payments, Over $42,500 in court obligations and over $3300 has been paid that was due to the detention center. Add these up and you get over $200,000 that was put back into the local economy. Since 2015 drug court has made it possible for eight babies to be born drug free. According to a NBC News article, it can cost upwards of $60,000 to treat one baby that is born addicted. Take that amount times eight and you come in at nearly a half million dollars.

There are also so many other benefits that you can’t put a dollar amount on such as the over 16,000 meetings people attended that helped them make it through the tough times. Five participants are currently in college, four earned their GED and two have bought a house or land. Four attendees have been reunited with their children and two combat veterans are well on their way to recovery.

What does Drug Court give those that complete the program? Jones summed it up:

Corey Jones

Drug Court operates under the Department of Specialty Courts at the Administrative Office of the Courts.​​