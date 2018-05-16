Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BC FISCAL COURT APPROVES DRAFT BUDGET AND NOTES POSITIVE IMPACT OF INVESTING IN COUNTY PARKS

on 05/16/2018 |

The Barren County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of a new dump truck at Tuesday morning’s meeting, for the county road department.  The purchase will be made at Hobdy, .Die and Reed.

The court heard from the parks and recreation committee

      BC Magistrate Trent Riddle

That was Magistrate Trent Riddle, chair of the court’s recreation committee, who said he felt it was important to invest money into the county’s parks:

      BC Magistrate Trent Riddle

Noting the work and upgrades that had been completed recently, Director Charles Kerney agreed with Riddle’s sentiments:

      BC Parks & Rec Director Charles Kerney

 

The court approved the purchase of a general operations truck for the parks and recreation department.

The court approved the job description for a newly created ABC Deputy position as well as the Resolution and Agreement with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for county road aid for the upcoming fiscal year.

Amy Hiser was approved as the newest appointment to the Barren County Tourist and Convention Commission.

The court also approved the first reading of the annual budget for 2018-19 FY.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BC FISCAL COURT APPROVES DRAFT BUDGET AND NOTES POSITIVE IMPACT OF INVESTING IN COUNTY PARKS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

MALIA DAWN OWENS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Scattered Clouds
Currently
83°
Scattered Clouds
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 05/16 20%
High 84° / Low 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Thursday 05/17 80%
High 77° / Low 62°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Friday 05/18 80%
High 79° / Low 63°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Thu 17

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Veterans Resource Fair

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Thu 17

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

May 17 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Sat 19

Scuba Diving Classes

May 19 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 19

Alvaton Community Day

May 19 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.