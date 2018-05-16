BC FISCAL COURT APPROVES DRAFT BUDGET AND NOTES POSITIVE IMPACT OF INVESTING IN COUNTY PARKS

on 05/16/2018 |

The Barren County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of a new dump truck at Tuesday morning’s meeting, for the county road department. The purchase will be made at Hobdy, .Die and Reed.

The court heard from the parks and recreation committee

BC Magistrate Trent Riddle

That was Magistrate Trent Riddle, chair of the court’s recreation committee, who said he felt it was important to invest money into the county’s parks:

BC Magistrate Trent Riddle

Noting the work and upgrades that had been completed recently, Director Charles Kerney agreed with Riddle’s sentiments:

BC Parks & Rec Director Charles Kerney

The court approved the purchase of a general operations truck for the parks and recreation department.

The court approved the job description for a newly created ABC Deputy position as well as the Resolution and Agreement with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for county road aid for the upcoming fiscal year.

Amy Hiser was approved as the newest appointment to the Barren County Tourist and Convention Commission.

The court also approved the first reading of the annual budget for 2018-19 FY.