BC FISCAL COURT HEARS FROM KTC ON ROAD FUNDS, & REPEATED QUESTIONS SEEM TO BE ANSWERED

on 03/21/2018 |

Joe Plunk, an engineer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, addressed the fiscal court at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting to present the county’s road plan for the upcoming year. Plunk said the county will receive just over $2.1million in secondary road funds, including the carryover from last year and money provided this year. 38% of that funding goes to maintain state roads and 20% are considered flex funds. These funds can be used on rural secondary roads and this year’s total of $319,000, is $82,000 more than last year.

When it comes to road work, deciding which projects to undertake, the first thing looked at is the actual condition of the roadway. The number of homes and businesses on the road, as well as the amount of traffic are also taken into consideration.

On a 1-10 scale, with 1 being near perfect condition and 10 being the worst possible, flex funds are spent on roads that rank 5 or above. This year the governor’s discretionary funds will go towards roads that rank 8 or higher. Rural secondary road projects should come in at 5 or more.

Magistrate Carl Dickerson asked Plunk who determines how the discretionary funds are distributed. Plunk said the request must be made by the fiscal court or a State Representative or State Senator. That request is then sent to a panel that will ultimately decide whether or not to make a recommendation to the governor’s office that they proceed with the project.

The discussion soon turned to Siloam Road. Plunk said he had traveled the road himself and overall it is in pretty excellent shape, however he does recognize the flooding issues that impact about 3/10 of a mile. Judge Executive Micheal Hale said that he was not the one that cancelled a recent meeting between the cabinet and the folks in and around Siloam Road and he wants the people to understand what can and cannot be done with these discretionary funds. Plunk said these funds typically go toward asphalt, this asphalt on Siloam Road is in good shape.

There are a few things that could be done to address the flooding, but even these wouldn’t be a complete fix:

Joe Plunk-KTC Engineer

Siloam Road is located just outside Glasgow, in south eastern Barren County. Less than one mile in total length, Siloam Road connects Hwy 90 to Hwy 63. It is in Magistrate Carl Dickerson’s district.

Plunk said he wanted to make it clear that they do not make the final decision on which projects get these discretionary funds. Magistrate Carl Dickerson then asked:

Plunk Magistrate Carl Dickerson

WCLU News asked Judge Hale if the court had pressed him to take on the project and about previous conversations between him and Dickerson: