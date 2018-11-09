Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BC FISCAL COURT KEEPS SAME TAX RATES-REPORT ON BASEBALL TOURNAMENT IMPACT

on 09/11/2018 |

On Monday night the Barren County Fiscal Court met to resolve several requests, hear a report from the Barren County Recreation Department, and adopt new tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year.

One of the biggest items discussed was the report given by Charles Kerney, Director of the Barren County Recreation Department, about the Babe Ruth softball tournament. Kerney was quick to answer questions about how funds for the tournament were handled and drove home the point that as many local people and businesses were utilized and benefited during this tournament. Here are some of his comments on the benefits of the tournament, and he even had some thanks to give to those who helped work the events.

      091118kerney

In other news from the last nights meeting, the library and extension service tax rates were both approved and the ambulance taxing district rates were set at 2.4 cents per $100 assessed value of real property and 2.4 cents per $100 assessed in value of motor vehicle or watercraft with no rate passed on personal property, this resolution was unanimously adopted.

To close this special called meeting of the Fiscal Court the 2018 tax rates for Barren County were opened for public hearing where no one responded and are to be adopted on a second hearing.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BC FISCAL COURT KEEPS SAME TAX RATES-REPORT ON BASEBALL TOURNAMENT IMPACT”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

AMY HOLLEY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 09/11 0%
High 75° / Low 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 09/12 10%
High 81° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 09/13 10%
High 86° / Low 65°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.