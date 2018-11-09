BC FISCAL COURT KEEPS SAME TAX RATES-REPORT ON BASEBALL TOURNAMENT IMPACT

on 09/11/2018 |

On Monday night the Barren County Fiscal Court met to resolve several requests, hear a report from the Barren County Recreation Department, and adopt new tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year.

One of the biggest items discussed was the report given by Charles Kerney, Director of the Barren County Recreation Department, about the Babe Ruth softball tournament. Kerney was quick to answer questions about how funds for the tournament were handled and drove home the point that as many local people and businesses were utilized and benefited during this tournament. Here are some of his comments on the benefits of the tournament, and he even had some thanks to give to those who helped work the events.



091118kerney

In other news from the last nights meeting, the library and extension service tax rates were both approved and the ambulance taxing district rates were set at 2.4 cents per $100 assessed value of real property and 2.4 cents per $100 assessed in value of motor vehicle or watercraft with no rate passed on personal property, this resolution was unanimously adopted.

To close this special called meeting of the Fiscal Court the 2018 tax rates for Barren County were opened for public hearing where no one responded and are to be adopted on a second hearing.