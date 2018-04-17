Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BC FISCAL COURT MEETS THIS MORNING- AGENDA AND LIVESTREAM INFO

on 04/17/2018 |

The “Welcome to Barren County” signs could soon become more welcoming.  The  Fiscal Court is expected to discuss repairs to the signs at this morning’s meeting.  The court will also be honoring the life of Rusty Anderson with a memorial resolution.

Also on the agenda, along with departmental reports, the court is expected to approve an appointment to the Barren County Ethics Commission and will be getting an update on the county’s sports league.

The Barren County Fiscal Court will meet this morning at 9am in the Fiscal Court Chambers in the County Government Building.  You can catch the livestream of this morning’s meeting online at watchwclu.com, wcluradio.com and on WCLU’s facebook page.

Fiscal Court Agenda 041718

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BC FISCAL COURT MEETS THIS MORNING- AGENDA AND LIVESTREAM INFO”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Linda Harrison

Linda Harrison

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Freeze Warning

Issued:
2:33 AM CDT on April 17, 2018
Expires:
9:00 AM CDT on April 17, 2018
Clear
Currently
31°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 04/17 0%
High 63° / Low 48°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 04/18 20%
High 72° / Low 38°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 04/19 0%
High 51° / Low 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Tue 17

East Main United Methodist Church Spring Spiritual Renewal Series

April 15 @ 6:30 PM - April 18 @ 7:30 PM
Tue 17

Nominations being taken for Parent Representative for SBDM at BCHS

April 16 @ 8:00 AM - April 20 @ 3:00 PM
Tue 17

Gospel Meeting Westwood Church of Christ

April 16 @ 7:00 PM - April 20 @ 12:00 AM
Tue 17

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

April 17 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 17

Caverna Preschool and Kindergarten Registration

April 17 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 19

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

April 19 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Sat 21

Temple Hill Baptist Church Youth Program

April 21 @ 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Sat 21

Cruzin the Barren Car Show

April 21 @ 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.