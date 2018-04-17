BC FISCAL COURT MEETS THIS MORNING- AGENDA AND LIVESTREAM INFO

on 04/17/2018 |

The “Welcome to Barren County” signs could soon become more welcoming. The Fiscal Court is expected to discuss repairs to the signs at this morning’s meeting. The court will also be honoring the life of Rusty Anderson with a memorial resolution.

Also on the agenda, along with departmental reports, the court is expected to approve an appointment to the Barren County Ethics Commission and will be getting an update on the county’s sports league.

The Barren County Fiscal Court will meet this morning at 9am in the Fiscal Court Chambers in the County Government Building. You can catch the livestream of this morning’s meeting online at watchwclu.com, wcluradio.com and on WCLU’s facebook page.

Fiscal Court Agenda 041718