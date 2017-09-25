Logo


BC GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 09/25/2017

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned several indictments:

23 year old Braxton Thomas of Glasgow was indicted on five counts: Tampering With Physical Evidence, Trafficking In Synthetic Drugs, DUI 2nd Offense, Operating A Motor Vehicle While License Revoked/Suspended For DUI and Speeding 13mph Or More Over Limit. In a separate indictment, Thomas was indict5ed on two counts: Tampering With Physical Evidence and Possession Of Synthetic Drugs.

20 year old Taylor White, of Edmonton, was indicted on five counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st and 3rd Degree, Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession Of A Legend Drug and Prescription Of Controlled Substance Not In Proper Container.

33 year old Brandon Lee, of Glasgow, was indicted on six counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, DUI, Violation Of Conditions Of Release, Operating On A Suspended/Revoked Operators License and Failure Of Non Owner/Operator To Maintain Required Insurance.

40 year old Christopher Scott Walker, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia and Public Intoxication.

19 year old Acesha Myers of Tampa was indicted on two counts: False Making Or Embossing Of Credit Or Debit Card and Possession Of Marijuana.

34 year old William Simpson, of Smiths Grove, was indicted on four separate counts of Wanton Endangerment.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

