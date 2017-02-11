BC GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 11/02/2017 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

41 year old Michael Jewell, of Glasgow, was indicted on five counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession Of A Legend Drug and Persistent Felony Offender.

27 year old Anthony Brown, of Glasgow, was indicted on eight total counts: Possession Of Synthetic Drugs, Wanton Endangerment, Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Terroristic Threatening, Disorderly Conduct, Operating On A Suspended/Revoked Operators License, DUI and Possession Of An Open Alcoholic Beverage Container In A Motor Vehicle.

26 year old Shane Stuart Wheat, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts: Bail Jumping and Persistent Felony Offender.

Bail for the above individuals was set at $2500 cash.

32 year old Adrian Starks, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess. Starks was allowed to remain on a current bond.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.