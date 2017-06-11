Logo


BC GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 11/06/2017 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

36 year old Jamie Alexander Brown of Edmonton was indicted on nine total counts: Theft Of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate/Decal, Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, Operating A Motor Vehicle While License Revoked/Suspended for DUI, Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle, Failure To Maintain Insurance, No/Expired Registration Plates, No/Expired Registration Receipt and Persistent Felony Offender. Bail was set at $1500, GPD Officer Greer testified.

GPD Officer Shields testified in the case against 35 year old Beto Vargas, of Glasgow and the grand jury returned an indictment for seven total counts: three counts of Wanton Endangerment, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident, DUI, No Operator’s License, and Failure To Produce Insurance Card. Bail was set at $15,000.

24 year old Brooke Mosby, of Summer Shade, was indicted on five counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Theft/Receipt Stolen Credit/Debit Card, Drug Paraphernalia and Theft By Unlawful Taking. GPD Officer Greer testified and bail was set at $1500.

35 year old Jennifer Dicks, of Cave City, was indicted on two counts: Assault 2nd Degree and Criminal Trespassing. BCSO Deputy Allen Shirley testified.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

