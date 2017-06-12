BC GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 12/06/2017 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

37 year old Melissa Dawn Harper, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts: Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition $500 Or More But Under $10,000 and Persistent Felony Offender. GPD Officer Howard Garrison testified in the case and bail was set at $2500.

49 year old Melvin Springfield, Jr., of Clarksville, TN, was indicted on five counts: Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Drug Paraphernalia, DUI, Operating On A Suspended/Revoked Operator’s License and Failure To Produce Insurance Card. GPD Clark testified in the case and bail was set at $2500.

Included on a single indictment were 21 year old Deondre M. Austin, of Glasgow and 20 year old Taryn B. Hill, of Lancaster, KY. Both will face Criminal Possession Of A Forged Instrument and Theft By Unlawful Taking. Austin will face an additional eight counts of Criminal Possession Of A Forged Instrument and one count of Terroristic Threatening. GPD Hicks testified in the case and bail for Austin was set at $5000 and Hill’s bail was set at $2500.

46 year old Stephen Lane Grider, of Smiths Grove, was indicted on one count of Bail Jumping. Bail was set at $10,000. A detective with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office testified.

36 year old Jennifer Carlon Jones and 59 year old Thomas Edward Wright, Jr., both of Cave City, were included on a single indictment. Both were indicted on multiple counts of Forgery 2nd Degree and one count of Persistent Felony Offender. Bail for each was set at $5000. GPD Detective Ashley Jones testified.

28 year old Christopher Allen Dunlap, and 30 year old Meghan Michelle Meadors, both of Glasgow and 30 year old Zackrey James Leroy, of Cave City were included on a single indictment. All three were indicted on two counts: Burglary 2nd Degree and Theft Unlawful Taking. Additionally, Dunlap and Meadors will face three counts: Drug Paraphernalia, Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor and Possession Of Marijuana.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.