Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BC GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 01/08/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned several indictments:

31-year-old Justin Aaron Overfelt, of Park City was indicted on two counts of Possession Of A controlled Substance one 1st and one 3rd Degree. BCSO Deputy Rodney Sponhouse testified in the case.

25-year-old James Dalton Wyatt, of Glasgow, was indicted on ten total counts: two counts each of Fleeing Or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle) 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Speeding 26 MPH Or More Over Limit, Reckless Driving and Improper Passing. GPD Officer Zane Greer testified in the case.

32-year-old Dustin Ray Trobaugh, of Glasgow, was indicted on four counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Drug Paraphernalia, Failure To Produce Insurance Card and Rear License Plate Not Illuminated.

34-year-old James Bryon Smith, of Louisville, was indicted on four counts: Possession Of A Handgun By A Convicted Felon, Promoting Contraband 1st Degree, Carrying A Concealed Deadly Weapon and Possession Of Marijuana.

45-year-old Antoinette Avette Jones, of Glasgow, was indicted on seven counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Theft By Unlawful Taking, Drug Paraphernalia, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Marijuana and Drinking Alcohol In A Public Place. GPD Officer Zane Greer testified.

46-year-old Jerry D. Houchens and 44-year-old Melissa G. Emberton, of Glasgow, were each indicted on one count of Theft By Unlawful Taking $500 Or More, But Under $10,000. GPD Officer Zane Greer testified.

All individuals were allowed to remain on a current bond.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BC GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 

 

LINDA HAYES

 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:04 PM CST on January 08, 2018
Expires:
9:00 PM CST on January 08, 2018
Fog
Currently
36°
Fog
Chance of Rain
Monday 01/08 30%
High 39° / Low 32°
Chance of Rain
Fog
Tuesday 01/09 20%
High 46° / Low 42°
Fog
Overcast
Wednesday 01/10 20%
High 60° / Low 53°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 16

Lunch and Learn

January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.