BC GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 01/08/2018

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned several indictments:

31-year-old Justin Aaron Overfelt, of Park City was indicted on two counts of Possession Of A controlled Substance one 1st and one 3rd Degree. BCSO Deputy Rodney Sponhouse testified in the case.

25-year-old James Dalton Wyatt, of Glasgow, was indicted on ten total counts: two counts each of Fleeing Or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle) 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Speeding 26 MPH Or More Over Limit, Reckless Driving and Improper Passing. GPD Officer Zane Greer testified in the case.

32-year-old Dustin Ray Trobaugh, of Glasgow, was indicted on four counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Drug Paraphernalia, Failure To Produce Insurance Card and Rear License Plate Not Illuminated.

34-year-old James Bryon Smith, of Louisville, was indicted on four counts: Possession Of A Handgun By A Convicted Felon, Promoting Contraband 1st Degree, Carrying A Concealed Deadly Weapon and Possession Of Marijuana.

45-year-old Antoinette Avette Jones, of Glasgow, was indicted on seven counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Theft By Unlawful Taking, Drug Paraphernalia, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Marijuana and Drinking Alcohol In A Public Place. GPD Officer Zane Greer testified.

46-year-old Jerry D. Houchens and 44-year-old Melissa G. Emberton, of Glasgow, were each indicted on one count of Theft By Unlawful Taking $500 Or More, But Under $10,000. GPD Officer Zane Greer testified.

All individuals were allowed to remain on a current bond.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.