BC GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 02/26/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

32 year old Tabitha Michelle Martin, of Glasgow, was indicted on eight counts: two counts of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ENDANGERMENT TO A CHILD, ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A MINOR, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A LEGEND DRUG, PUBLIC INTOXICATION and two counts of PRESCRIPTION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE NOT IN PROPER CONTAINER. Bail was set at $2500.

48 year old Mark Jackson, of Cave City, was indicted on three counts: DUI 4TH OFFENSE, CARELESS DRIVING and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

36 YEAR OLD Kelly Ryan Doyle, of Cave City, was indicted on four counts: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY UNDER $500, VIOLATION OF A KY EPO/DVO and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA.

52 year old James Michael Pendley, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA.

55 year old Timothy Allen Miller, of Louisville, was indicted on two counts: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE and DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

38 year old Shanna Elizabeth Short, of Smiths Grove, was indicted on five counts: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING, $500 OR MORE BUT UNDER $10,000, POSSESSIOIN OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, RESISTING ARREST, DISORDERLY CONDUCT and PRESCRIPTION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE NOT IN PROPER CONTAINER.

39 year old Earnest Jason Johnson, of Bowling Green, was indicted on nine counts: two counts of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, CARRYING A CONCEALED DEADLY WEAPON, FAILURE TO REGISTER TRANSFER OF MOTOR VEHICLE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE, NO/EXPIRED REGIATRATION and NO/EXPIRED KENTUCKY REGISTRATION RECEIPT.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law