BC GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 05/30/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

23 year old Marlon Tanner Stout and 34 year old Kelly Turner Houchens, both of Glasgow were included on a single indictment. Both were indicted for Persistent Felony Offender, Receiving Stolen Property. Additionally, Stout was indicted on ten counts: Assault 3rd Degree, Fleeing Or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), three counts of Criminal Mischief, Operating A Motor Vehicle While License Revoked/Suspended For DUI, Speeding, Failure To Wear Seatbelt, Failure To Signal and Disregarding A Stop Sign. Houchens was indicted on an additional count of Complicity To Fleeing Or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle).

60 year old Douglas Pennycuff and 22 year old Vanna Danielle Furbush, both of Cave City, were included on a single indictment. Both were indicted on Possession Of A Controlled Substance, with Pennycuff’s being the 3rd Or More Offense and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Furbush was also indicted on one count of No Operators License and Pennycuff was indicted on one count of Permitting Unlicensed Operator To Operate Motor Vehicle.

30 year old Jonathan Antonio Kirk, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts: Failure To Comply With Sex Offender Registration and Failure To Notify Address Change To The Department Of Transportation.

26 year old Miranda Kay Phillips, of Glasgow, indicted on two counts: Burglary 2nd Degree and Theft By Unlawful Taking.

36 year old Malcom E. Booher, of Canmer, was indicted on one count of Theft Of Identity Of Another Without Consent..

46 year old Dejuan Childress, of Glasgow, 26 year old Brian Parnell of Horse Cave and 35 year old Amanda Harlow, of Center were included on a single indictment. Each were indicted on counts of Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Of Marijuana. Additionally, Childress was indicted on one count of Menacing. Harlow was indicted for Persistent Felony Offender and Trafficking In A Controlled Substance.

26 year old Cameron Charles Kendall, of Glasgow, was indicted on four counts: Trafficking In Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of An Open Alcoholic Beverage Container In A Motor Vehicle and Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place.

19 year old Madison Marie Hall, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts of Unlawful Transaction With A Minor.

23 year old Jacob Chandler Gossett, of Glasgow, was indicted on four counts: Trafficking In Marijuana, Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia and Persistent Felony Offender.

44 year old Richard Thomas Bradley, of Glasgow, was indicted on four counts: Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon, Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia and Persistent Felony Offender.

34 year old David Dale Dugard, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts: Fleeing Or Evading Police (On Foot), Public Intoxication and Persistent Felony Offender.

27 year old Chasity R. Smith, of Nicholasville, was indicted on three counts: Theft Of Identity Of Another Without Consent, Public Intoxication and Persistent Felony Offender.

29 year old Joshua Todd Clemmons, of Etoile, was indicted on two counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Public Intoxication.

21 year old Joey Lee Price, of Cave City, was indicted on one count of Assault 2nd Degree.

35 year old Michael William Berube, of Alliance, Ohio, was indicted one count of Custodial Interference.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.