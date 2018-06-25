BC GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 06/25/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

40 year old Billy Dewayne Butler, of Park City, was indicted for Manufacturing Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia.

26 year old Brett Owen Brown, of Edmonton, was indicted for Manufacturing Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia.

48 year old Kimberly Sheppard, of Edmonton, was indicted on one count of Theft By Unlawful Taking.

30 year old Brittany M. Bennett, of Edmonton, was indicted on one count of Theft By Unlawful Taking.

18 year old Kasey Lee Hatcher, of Glasgow, was indicted on six total counts: two counts of Assault 3rd Degree, Assault 4th Degree, Resisting Arrest, Menacing and Disorderly Conduct.

27 year old Dominque L. Carby, of Louisville, was indicted for Trafficking In A Controlled Substance, Possession Of A Handgun By A Convicted Felon and No Operator’s License.

46 year old Richard Christopher Yopp, of Louisville, was indicted for Trafficking In A Controlled Substance.

47 year old Christine Yopp, of Louisville, was indicted for Trafficking In A Controlled Substance.

23 year old Shaquille Cleon Jordan, of Munfordville, was indicted for Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Possession Of Synthetic Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.