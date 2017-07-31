Logo


BC GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 07/31/2017 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

43 year old Amy Compton, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts: Burglary 2nd Degree and Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree. BCSO Deputy Ken Thomas testified in the case.

Based on testimony from Cave City Police Officer Joey Judd, 41 year old Shawn Houchin was indicted on four counts: DUI 4th Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle While License Revoked or Suspended for DUI 3rd Offense, No Insurance and Failure To Wear Seatbelt.

29 year old Erick Bell, of Glasgow, was indicted on six counts: Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree, two counts of Disregarding a Stop Sign, Reckless Driving, Speeding 26mph or More Over Limit and One Headlamp.

All three individuals were allowed to remain on a current bond.

33 year old Anthony Abney, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts: Custodial Interference and Operating On a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License. GPD Officer Ford testified. Bond was set at $2500.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

