BC GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 09/20/2017 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned several indictments:

32 year old William David Aubrey III, of Etoile, was indicted on three counts: Receiving Stolen Property, Tampering With Physical Evidence and Criminal Mischief. Bail was set at $5000 cash, Barren County Sheriff’s Deputy Alan Shirley testified.

35 year old Emily Renae Combs, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of Theft Of A Legend Drug. GPD Officer John Dubarry testified in the case and bail was set at $1500 cash.

40 year old Misty Michelle Francis, of Glasgow, was indicted on four counts: Theft Of Identity, Forgery, Theft By Deception and Persistent Felony Offender. Francis was allowed to remain on a current bond.

23 year old Austin Worth Perkins, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of Theft By Unlawful Taking. Bail was set at $1500 cash. GPD Officer Wesley Hicks testified in the case.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

