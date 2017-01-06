Logo


BC GRAND JURY INDICTS TWO IN CONNECTION WITH CAVE CITY BURGLARIES

01/06/2017
cave city police patchThe Barren County Grand Jury has returned an indictment in connection with a rash of burglaries in Cave City.

19 year old Isaac Christopher Devore and 18 year old Dakota Lee Murphy, both of Cave City have been indicted for Burglary 3rd Degree. According to the indictment, in late November of last year, the pair burglarized Pier 19 Wholesale on two occasions and Bi-Rite Grocery. Devore was additionally charged with burglarizing a building belonging to Southern Kentucky Entertainment also in Cave City.

Cave City Police Officer Garth Avery testified in the case and both Devore and Murphy will be arraigned in Barren Circuit Court at the end of this month.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

