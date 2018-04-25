Logo


BC GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENT FOR MURDER

04/25/2018

The Barren County Grand Jury has returned an indictment in connection with the January wreck that killed a Glasgow woman.

In late January 24 year old Shanda Shockley was stopped at the intersection of Veterans Outer Loop and Edmonton Road when she was rearended by a Cadillac driven by 47 year old Lee Ann Tarry, also of Glasgow.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tarry’s blood alcohol level was .297, the legal limit in Kentucky is .08.  Tarry was initially charged with Murder and DUI by the Sheriff’s Office and the grand jury has returned indictments on both counts.

Tarry was allowed to remain on a current bond.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

