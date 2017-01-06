BC GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

Based on Glasgow Police detective Steven Shields, 18 year old John Andrew Shelton, of Glasgow, was indicted on four total counts: RAPE 1ST DEGREE, SODOMY 1ST DEGREE, INCEST and SEXUAL ABUSE 1ST DEGREE. All charges cite the victim was under 12 years of age. Bail amount was set at $500,000 cash.

33 year old Joseph Garrett Johnson of Cave City was indicted on two counts: ASSAULT 2ND DEGREE and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. Johnson was allowed to remain on a current bond and Cave City Police Officer Garth Avery testified in the case.

28 year old Jacquline D. Hunt, of Glasgow, was indicted on four counts: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE, TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNA and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA. Hunt was allowed to remain on a current bond.

Glasgow Police Officer testified in the case against 33 year old Scotty Ray Wix of Glasgow. Wix will face eight total counts: TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 2ND DEGREE, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 3RD DEGREE, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A LEGEND DRUG, GIVING OFFICER FALSE INFORMATION, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. Bond amount was set at $5000 cash.

56 year old Wendell Craig Locklear, of Glasgow, was indicted on five counts: two counts of WANTON ENDANGERMENT, FLEEING/EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLE) 2ND DEGREE, DUI 2ND OFFENSE (AGGRAVATOR) and OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE LICENSE REVOKED OR SUSPENDED FOR DUI 1ST OFFENSE (AGGRAVATOR—DUI). Locklear was allowed to remain on a current bond. Glasgow Police Lt. Col. Guy Turcotte testified in the case.

51 year old Paul Harold Gass of Glasgow, was indicted on five counts: TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 2ND DEGREE, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A LEGEND DRUG and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER 2ND DEGREE. Glasgow Police Officer John Dubarry testified in the case.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.