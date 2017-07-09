BC GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

on 09/07/2017 |



A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned several indictments:

37 year old Jayson “Polo” Eugene Slater, of Glasgow, was indicted on nine counts: Trafficking In A Controlled Substance, Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st, Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Trafficking In Marijuana, Possession Of A Controlled Substance 3rd, Illegal Possession Of A Legend Drug, Possession Of Marijuana and Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree. Cpl. Jabin McGuire with Glasgow Police testified in the case.

28 year old Parker Curtis Pettett, of Tompkinsville, was indicted on one count of Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st. Lt. Col. Guy Turcotte testified.

41 year old Dwight David Wright, of Canmer, was indicted on three counts: Trafficking In Synthetic Drugs, Careless Driving and Persistent Felony Offender. Glasgow Officer Zane Greer testified.

Based on testimony from GPD Captain Jennifer Arbogast, 41 year old Jason David Fields,of Glasgow, was indicted on five counts: Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft By Unlawful Taking F$10,000 Or More But Under $1million, Theft By Unlawful Taking (Firearm), Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon and Persistent Felony Offender.

23 year old Cody K. Spencer, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts: Burglary 3rd, Possession Of Burglar’s Tools and Theft By Unlawful Taking. GPD Sgt. Justin Kirkpatrick testified in the case.

All individuals were allowed to remain on a current bond.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.