BC GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

on 11/03/2017

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

Included on a single indictment are 39 year old Bernis Rupe, Jr., 24 year old Donna Woodard and 19 year old Dewayne Wellborn, all of Glasgow. Each will face Possession of a Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Of Synthetic Drugs. Additionally, Rupe was indicted on Resisting Arrest, DUI, Failure To Maintain Insurance, Failure To Wear Seatbelt and No/Expired Registration. Rupe’s bail was set at $2500, Woodard’s bail was $1500 and Wellborn was allowed to remain on a current bond.

26 year old Joseph Padgett and 20 year old Timothy Pittman, Jr. were included on a single indictment, each facing two counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Possession Of Synthetic Drugs. Additionally, Padgett was indicted on Failure To Notify Address Change To DOT and Failure To/Improper Signal.

39 year o;d Bernie Wayne Rupe, Jr. of Smiths Grove was indicted on ten counts: Arson 2nd, two counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, Tampering With Physical Evidence, three counts of Criminal Mischief, Criminal Attempt To Theft By Unlawful Taking, Criminal Attempt To Burglary and Persistent Felony Offender. Bail was set at $10,000 cash.

41 year old Michael Jewell, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of Possession Of A Controlled substance. GPD Officer Steven Fields testified in the case and bail was set at $1500 cash.

Included on a single indictment were 24 year old Quenci Austin and 16 year old Jacob Johnson, both of Glasgow. Both will face four counts: Robbery 1st Degree, Theft By Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property and Carrying A Concealed Deadly Weapon. Additionally Austin will face one count of Assault 2nd Degree and Johnson will face one count of Complicity To Assault 2nd Degree. GPD Officer Corbin testified in the case.

33 year bold William Watts, of Glasgow, was indicted on seven counts: Trafficking In A Controlled Substance, Possession Of A Handgun By A Convicted Felon, Trafficking In A Controlled Substance Within 1000 Feet Of A School, two counts of Wanton Endangerment, Trafficking In Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia. GPD Sgt. Jessie Barton testified in the case.

36 year old Angel Ballard, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Of Marijuana. Bail was set at $1500 cash.

CCPD Chris Edwards testified in the case against 53 year old Rick Howard, of Cave City and the grand jury returned a five count indictment. Howard will face counts of: Operating A Motor Vehicle While License Revoked/Suspended For DUI, 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, Possession Of Synthetic Drugs, Failure To Maintain Insurance, Disregarding A Traffic Control Device and Failure To Wear Seatbelt.

49 year old Julie Shaw, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of False Statement/Misrepresent To Receive Benefits. According to the indictment, Shaw received over $4500 in Medicaid benefits to which she was not entitled.

39 year old Jeremy Bybee, of Glasgow, was indicted on ten counts: Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree, Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Promoting Contraband, Operating A Motor Vehicle While License Revoked/Suspended For DUI, Leaving The Scene of An Accident, DUI, Possession Of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container In A Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Failure To Wear Seatbelt and Persistent Felony Offender. CCPD Sgt. James Roberts testified.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.