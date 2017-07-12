BC GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

on 12/07/2017 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

$25,000 was the amount of bail set in the case against 27 year old Tyler Lamar Allen, Jr., of Glasgow. Allen will face on count of Assault 1st Degree and one count of Persistent Felony Offender. GPD Shields testified in the case.

38 year old Elizabeth Kaye Wood, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of Obtained Or Attempted To Obtain A Controlled Substance By Fraud Or False Statement Regarding Prescriptions. GPD Officer Jonathan Clark testified in the case and bail was set at $2500.

22 year old Johnathan Tyler Meadows, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts: Theft By Unlawful Taking Or Disposition, $500 Or More But Under $10,000, Criminal Mischief and Tampering With Physical Evidence. GPD Officer Wesley Hicks testified and bail was set at $2500.

29 year old Brittany Jovan Shugart, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts: Escape 2nd Degree and Persistent Felony Offender. GPD Officer Justin Claywell testified in the case and bail was set at $5000.

47 year old Larry D. Highbaugh II, of Brownsville, was indicted on one count of Theft By Deception. Highbaugh was allowed to remain on a current bond.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.