BC GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

on 02/12/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned several indictments:

61-year-old Karen Williams Fox and 53-year-old Joseph Congine, both of Glasgow, were each indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property $500 Or More But Less Than $10,000. Congine was indicted on two additional counts; Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

46-year-old Christopher Burroughs, of Glasgow, was indicted on five counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Of Marijuana.

46-year-old Alisha Bunch, of Cave City, was indicted on five counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest and DUI.

34-year-old Steven Lashley Keen, of Glasgow, was indicted on seven counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, DUI, Possession Of Marijuana, No License, Possession Of Open Alcohol Container IN A Motor Vehicle and Failure To Produce Insurance Card. Bail was set at $2500.

28-year-old Marissa Stutzman, of Smiths Gove, was indicted on three counts: Possession Of Synthetic Drugs 2nd Or Subsequent Offense, Drug Paraphernalia and Public Intoxication.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.