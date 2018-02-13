Logo


BC GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

on 02/13/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned several indictments: 

 Included on a single indictment were 33-year-old Jeremy Scott Marr, of Scottsville, and 37-year-old William Jason Doyle, of Cave City.  Each were indicted on one count of Possession Of A Controlled Substance and one count of Drug Paraphernalia.

25-year-old Donna Rochelle Woodard, of Gamaliel and 36-year-old Julio Cesar Alonzo, of Glasgow, were each indicted on three counts:  Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Possession Of Synthetic Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia.  Alonzo was indicted on an additional count of Terroristic Threatening.  Bail for each was set at $1500.

21-year-old Courtney Irene Willis, of Edmonton was indicted on two counts:  Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia.

24-year-old James Malachi Bogle, of Glasgow, was indicted on four counts:  Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Operating ON A Suspended/Revoked Operators License, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Insurance and No/Expired Registration Plates.

29-year-old Shane M. Cardwell of Hardyville was indicted on one count of Possession Of A Controlled Substance.  Bail was set at $1500.

22-year-old Taylor Nicole Elmore, of Glasgow, was indicted on four counts:  Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree and Failure To Maintain Insurance.  Bail was set at $1500.

20-year-old Scotty Lee Jordan, of Clarksville, TN, was indicted on four counts:  Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, DUI and Speeding 18mph Over.  Bail was set at $1500.

 An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

 

 

 

