BC GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS-DRUG TRAFFICKING, THEFT

on 04/26/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

24 year old Travis Wayne Wilson, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts:  Criminal Mischief 1st Degree and Possession Of Synthetic Drugs.

25 year old Levi Paul Poore, of Glasgow, was indicted on six counts:  Receiving Stolen Property, three counts of Criminal Attempt To Theft By Unlawful Taking, Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication.

40 year old Jessica Tahar Seafort, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts:  Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia and DUI.

28 year old Gregory Jarques Ford, of Horse Cave, was indicted on five counts:  Trafficking In A Controlled Substrance, Trafficking In Synthetic Drugs, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Marijuana and Persistent Felony Offender.

29 year old Veachel Thomas Poynter, of Hardyville, was indicted on three counts:  Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft By Unlawful Taking and Persistent Felony Offender.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

