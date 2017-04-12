Logo


BC GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS FOR ESCAPE, RAPE AND THEFT

on 12/04/2017 |

An inmate that fled from the Barren County Detenton Center work crew has now been indicted by the Barren County Grand Jury.

In early October of this year, 27 year old Jessee James Cable part of an inmate crew that was working in the area of Park City-Glasgow Road. After saying he needed to use the restroom, Cable walked away from the group and kept going, ultimately fleeing custody. A search immediately ensued and continued throughout the night. Around 5:00am the next morning, Deputy Rodney Sponhouse, with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, found Cable walking on the edge of the Cumberlannd Parkway and took him back into custody without incident.
Cable was indicted on one count of Escape 2nd Degree and one count of Persistent Felony Offender. Bail was set at $20,000.

In other grand jury indictments:

Being tried as an adult, 17 year old Andrew Bragg, of Cave City, was indicted on one count of Rape 1st Degree and one count of Sodomy 1st Degree. According to the indictment, Bragg had sexual intercourse with an individual that was “incapable of consent because she is physically helpless.” Bragg was allowed to remain on a current bond.

24 year old Kaleb Houchin, of Smiths Grove, was indicted in connection with the theft of a coin machine at Auto Spa Complex in early August. Houchin was indicted on three counts: Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Theft By Unlawful Taking and Persistent Felony Offender. GPD Officer Wesley Hicks testified in the case. Bail was set at $7500.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

