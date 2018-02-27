BC GRAND JURY RETURNS NUMEROUS INDICTMENTS

on 02/27/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

19-year-old George Weston Carter, of Summer Shade, was indicted on five counts: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE, TRAFFICKING IN

MARIJUANA, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, CARELESS DRIVING and NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATE.

57-year-old Martha Wright Gibson, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE, PRESCRIPTION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE NOT IN PROPER CONTAINER and DISREGARDING A STOP SIGN.

23-year-old Matthew Dale McMahan, of Hardyville, was indicted on four counts: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 2ND OFFENSE, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD and FAILURE TO/IMPROPER SIGNAL.

41-year-old Stanley Eugene Merrell and 39-year-old Heather Ashley Sallee, both of Glasgow were included on a single indictment for four counts: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A LEGEND DRUG and POSSESSION OF MARIJAUANA.

30-year-old Travis Glenn Hogan, of Park City, was indicted on three counts: TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE, 2ND OFFENSE and two counts of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

38-year-old Johnathan Todd Dean, of Glasgow, was indicted on seven counts: FLEEING/EVADING POLICE 1ST DEGREE, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION PLATE/DECAL, ASSAULT 4TH DEGREE, DRUG PARAPHERNALAIA, POSSESSION OF OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

All individuals were allowed to remain on current bail.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.