BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

The Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

34 year old Amber D Lyons of Scottsville was indicted on one count of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES), LESS THAN $10,000, CLASS D FELONY due to events that occurred in March 2016. Bail amount was set at $1,500 cash.

Timothy Wayne Riley, 50, Angela Sue Long, 36, and Samuel Garrett Alvey, 42, all of Glasgow, were included on a single indictment for twelve counts. One count each of BURGLARY, 2ND DEGREE, CLASS C FELONY; THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, $500 OR MORE BUT UNDER $10,000, CLASS D FELONY; BURGLARY, 1ST DEGREE, CLASS B FELONY; THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION (FIREARM), CLASS D FELONY; TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE, CLASS D FELONY; CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, 1ST DEGREE, CLASS D FELONY; and two counts each of CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, 3RD DEGREE, CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; and RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY UNDER $500, CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; Both Long and Alvey will also each face one count of PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 1ST DEGREE.

44 year old Jerry Taylor Pedigo of Glasgow was indicted for BURGLARY, 2ND DEGREE, CLASS C FELONY; THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, UNDER $500, CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 1ST DEGREE. According to the indictment, it appears as no bail amount has been set.

Prince Tolbert Fryar, 37, and Raven Symone Barlow, 27, both of Glasgow, appear on a single indictment and face on count each or ASSAULT, 3RD DEGREE, DETENTION FACILITY, CLASS D FELONY; RESISTING ARREST, CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; PROMOTING CONTRABAND, 1ST DEGREE, CLASS D FELONY; BURGLARY, 2ND DEGREE, CLASS C FELONY; CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, 3RD DEGREE, CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; and two counts each of ASSAULT, 3RD DEGREE, POLICE OFFICER, CLASS D FELONY; and MENACING, CLASS B MISDEMEANOR. Barlow will also face one count of PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 2ND DEGREE. Both remain on a current bond.

35 year old Jonathon Wade Greer of Glasgow was indicted for ASSAULT, 2ND DEGREE, CLASS C FELONY. Bail was set at $5,000 cash.