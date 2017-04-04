BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

The Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

39 year old Jolene Angel Ennis Elmore of Glasgow, 23 year old Austin Tyler Brown of Glasgow, 27 year old Christopher Thomas Arms of Park City, and 44 year old Starling Ann Whitlow of Glasgow were included on a single indictment and charged with fourteen counts of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT, 2ND DEGREE, CLASS D FELONY, and three counts of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT, 2ND DEGREE, CLASS D FELONY. Elmore and Whitlow were additionally charged with PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 1ST DEGREE. Brown and Arms were additionally charged with PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 2ND DEGREE. Bail amount was set at $5,000 cash.

Included on a single indictment are 25 year old Ashley Nicole Kidwell, 22 year old Ashley Dawn Perkins, and 23 year old Chelsea Michelle Northrup, all of Glasgow, for THEFT BY DECEPTION, $500 OR MORE BUT LESS THAN $10,000, CLASS D FELONY. Bail amounts were set at $1,500 cash.